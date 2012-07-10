U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam David B. Shear (C) on her arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) is seen during a meeting with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (unseen) at the Government Guest House in Hanoi July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Tuesday for all sides in Egypt to engage in talks to safeguard the political transition after newly elected President Mohamed Mursi defied the army by reversing its decision to dissolve parliament.

"We strongly urge dialogue and concerted effort on the part of all to try to deal with the problems that are understandable but have to be resolved in order to avoid any kind of difficulties that could derail the transition that is going on," Clinton said.

She was speaking at a news conference in Hanoi during an Asian tour that will take her to Cambodia for a meeting of foreign ministers later in the week.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Alan Raybould, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)