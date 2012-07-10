Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
HANOI U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Tuesday for all sides in Egypt to engage in talks to safeguard the political transition after newly elected President Mohamed Mursi defied the army by reversing its decision to dissolve parliament.
"We strongly urge dialogue and concerted effort on the part of all to try to deal with the problems that are understandable but have to be resolved in order to avoid any kind of difficulties that could derail the transition that is going on," Clinton said.
She was speaking at a news conference in Hanoi during an Asian tour that will take her to Cambodia for a meeting of foreign ministers later in the week.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Alan Raybould, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".