CAIRO An Egyptian court on Tuesday blocked parliament's decision to create a new constitutional assembly, challenging the legitimacy of a body that has been criticised for its domination by Islamists.

The Cairo administrative court "halts the implementation of the decision by the parliament's speaker to form the constitutional assembly to draft the constitution," Judge Ali Fekri told the court.

