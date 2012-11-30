CAIRO Egypt's Islamist-led constituent assembly finalised a new constitution on Friday and will send it to the president for him to ratify and put to a popular referendum.

"We have finished working on Egypt's constitution. We will call the president today (Friday) at a reasonable hour to inform him that the assembly has finished its task and the project of the constitution is completed," said Hossam el-Gheriyani, head of the assembly in a live broadcast of the session which lasted about 19 hours.

He added that the next step would be preparing for the referendum which the president will call for.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Eric Beech)