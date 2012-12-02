Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
CAIRO Protests by Islamists forced Egypt's highest court to postpone a session on Sunday set to examine the legality of the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament and the body that drafted the new constitution, state media reported.
The Supreme Constitutional Court did not say when it would reschedule hearings in cases that threaten to further complicate a political crisis ignited by President Mohamed Mursi's November 22 assumption of sweeping new powers.
Several hundred Muslim Brotherhood supporters chanting slogans demanding the "purging of the judiciary" had crowded outside the court building from the early hours of Sunday.
Egypt's newly empowered Islamists are deeply suspicious of the Supreme Constitutional Court, which ruled in June in favour of dissolving the Brotherhood-led lower house of parliament.
The constituent assembly, also dominated by Islamists, handed Mursi its final draft of the constitution on Saturday.
The 100-member constitutional assembly, which started work in June, finished the draft on Friday.
Mursi has called for a December 15 referendum on the draft and hopes passing the constitution will help end the crisis.
Assuming the new constitution is approved in the referendum, legislative power will pass from Mursi to the upper house.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan and Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.