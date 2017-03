CAIRO Habib al-Adly, who served as interior minister under president Hosni Mubarak, was freed from prison on Wednesday after being cleared of graft charges last week, the state news agency reported.

Adly, the latest prominent Mubarak-era official to be freed, was acquitted on charges of illegal profiting and squandering 181 million Egyptian pounds (16 million pounds) of public funds last Thursday, and was cleared in a separate graft case earlier.

