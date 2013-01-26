German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Army armoured personnel carriers and military police were seen on Saturday deploying on the streets of Port Said, northeast of Cairo, after violence flared in response to a court ruling over a football stadium disaster in the city, a witness reported.
Although there was no immediate official announcement, a security source said the army had been deployed to support the police and to protect public buildings in the city, where state television said two policemen were killed in Saturday's clashes.
The army had earlier been deployed in Suez, another port city on the Suez Canal, in response to Friday's anti-government protests. Eight people were killed in clashes in Suez, although there was no reports of violence there on Saturday.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.