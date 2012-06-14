CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate said on Thursday he respected a court ruling that declared as unconstitutional the rules under which Egypt's Islamist-dominated parliament was elected.

Mohamed Morsy said in an television interview he also respected the Supreme Constitutional Court's decision to allow his rival in the presidential election, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, to stay in the race - though he said the ruling was "unsatisfactory".

"The ruling must be respected," Morsy told the privately-owned Dream TV in reference to the ruling on parliament, an assembly in which the Brotherhood has the biggest bloc.

"This ruling does not dissolve parliament," he added, saying that it only applied to a third of the members of the assembly.

However, the head of the constitutional court had earlier told Reuters that the ruling would mean parliament would be dissolved and new elections held.

