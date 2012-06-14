Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light on Thursday to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light on Thursday to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light on Thursday to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said.

The court also declared that some of the rules in a parliamentary election that ended earlier this year and which handed control to Islamists were unconstitutional, the sources said. The court found that the seats of one third of members were void.

Experts have said the parliamentary ruling could lead to the dissolution of parliament or a re-run for the seats affected. The presidential vote that pits Shafik against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy goes ahead on Saturday and Sunday.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Janet Lawrence; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)