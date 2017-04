CAIRO An Egyptian court on Saturday sought the death sentence against one of the Muslim Brotherhood's top leaders, Khairat el-Shater, for conspiring with foreign militant groups against the country, part of a crackdown on Islamists.

The case, like any capital sentence, will be referred to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for any opinion before any executions can take place.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Omar Fahmy; editing by David Clarke)