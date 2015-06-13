CAIRO An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 23 men to 14 years in jail without parole over the killing of four Shi'ite Muslims in 2013, judicial sources said.

Eight others were acquitted of the charges of killing, attempted murder and of setting fire to a house, the sources said.

The four Shi'ites, who included a prominent Egyptian Shi'ite cleric, were killed in June 2013 when a mob stormed a house in a small village near Cairo. The mob had been angered by the performance of a Shi'ite religious ceremony in mainly Sunni Muslim Egypt.

