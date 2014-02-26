A fisherman sits on the bank of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt in this December 14, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby/Files

An Egyptian court sentenced 26 people to death on Wednesday for plotting attacks on ships passing through the Suez Canal, judicial source said.

The defendants were tried in absentia. An Islamist insurgency has gained momentum since the army overthrew president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July.

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Mahmoud Murad, Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by John Stonestreet)