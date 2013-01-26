CAIRO At least eight people, including two policemen, have died in violence that erupted on Saturday in Port Said, northeast of Egypt's capital, security sources said.

The violence flared after a Cairo court sentenced to death 21 people accused of involvement in last year's Port Said stadium disaster in which 74 people died. Protesters from Port Said were angry that people from their city were blamed in the case.

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)