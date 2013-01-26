German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO At least eight people, including two policemen, have died in violence that erupted on Saturday in Port Said, northeast of Egypt's capital, security sources said.
The violence flared after a Cairo court sentenced to death 21 people accused of involvement in last year's Port Said stadium disaster in which 74 people died. Protesters from Port Said were angry that people from their city were blamed in the case.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.