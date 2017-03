Ahmed Ezz, a senior leader in Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak's party and chairman of Ezz Steel, arrives outside the court in north Cairo February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Egyptian steel tycoon Ahmed Ezz, arrested after the 2011 uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak, is expected to leave jail after paying bail and fines in three corruption cases against him, security and judicial sources said on Thursday.

Ezz paid 11 million Egyptian pounds ($1.54 million) (913,629.989 British pound) in fines on Thursday, having already covered a total of 152 million in bail charges.

The former owner of Ezz Steel - the country's largest steel maker- was jailed six days after Mubarak stepped down.

(Writing by Lin Noueihed and Maggie Fick)