Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that he strongly condemned the killing of a Chinese hostage by Islamic State, state news agency Xinhua said.
China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism, he added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Meng Meng; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.