Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
CAIRO At least 16 people were killed, including some military conscripts, in a multi-vehicle crash south of Cairo late on Friday, health ministry officials said.
Health ministry spokesman Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Reuters that a police car, a taxi and a mini-bus crashed in the village of al-Shousha in the Beni Soueif governorate, killing 16 people and wounding four.
The state-run Al Ahram news portal cited a health ministry official in Beni Soueif as saying that among the 16 killed, 13 were conscripts and three were civilians.
Egypt's roads and railways have a poor safety record and Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce basic safeguards.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ken Wills)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.