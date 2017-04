MOSCOW A senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday Britain's decision to stop flights from Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh resort was motivated by London's opposition to Russia's actions in Syria, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

"There is geopolitical opposition to the actions of Russia in Syria," said Konstantin Kosachev, a senior member of Russia's upper house of parliament, when asked about Britain's decision.

