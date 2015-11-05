A relative mourns next to a coffin of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Relatives mourn next to the grave of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia began burying some of those killed in a weekend plane crash in the skies above Egypt, an event that could affect strong public support for the Kremlin's air strikes in Syria if it turns out to have been an Islamist bomb attack.

In St. Petersburg, the intended destination of the doomed Metrojet Airbus A321, friends and loved ones bade farewell to 31-year-old Alexei Alexeyev, an employee of a heating and ventilation equipment company, who had been returning from a holiday in Sharm al-Sheikh.

One of the 224 people killed when the Russian-operated plane crashed into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, work colleagues said he and a Belarussian colleague had been given the trip to Egypt as a reward for their efforts at work.

On Thursday, they watched as he was buried in a quiet ceremony in the birch-lined Bogoslovskoye Cemetery to the northeast of central St Petersburg.

“The investigation cannot return him, but we need to find out what happened so that the same doesn’t happen to others," Yulia Vinogradova, Alexeyev’s cousin, told a Reuters reporter at the funeral.

She said she did not know which of the crash theories to believe.

An arm of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. The British government has said it suspects an Islamist bomb plot and grounded flights to the airport. A source close to the investigation has said a technical fault could have caused a mid-air explosion.

The Kremlin, which launched a campaign of air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria on Sept. 30, has said everyone needs to wait for the official investigation to pronounce.

The findings could affect public opinion, which so far has been strongly behind the Syrian campaign.

A Levada opinion poll published at the end of October showed 53 percent of Russians approved of their government's Syria policy, while a similar poll carried out earlier that same month by state pollster Vtsiom found that 84 percent of Russians backed Vladimir Putin's decision to launch air strikes there.

If investigators conclude the plane was brought down by a bomb planted by Islamists, Russian public opinion could either harden or support could begin to ebb away.

OPINION CHANGER?

Thursday's funeral underlined the risks for the Kremlin.

On St. Petersburg's sweeping Palace Square, onto which the Winter Palace faces, stacks of flowers and children's toys to commemorate the victims were piling up around a central monument.

Visitors had left poems as well as messages of support to loved ones. Among them someone had pinned a note marking the passing of Alexeyev, the man who was buried on Thursday.

"In sacred memory," it read. "The criminals should answer for this. The reason (for his death) is the war in Syria."

Some said they had never been convinced of Russia's Syria intervention in the first place.

"The operation in Syria has always been in question for me," said Denis, a doctor, standing among the crowds. "That hasn’t changed."

Yulia Vinogradova, the dead man's cousin, said she wanted to see tougher security checks introduced at airports in foreign countries, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev who ordered transport ministry officials to start talks with their foreign counterparts to bring in new controls.

“Alexei was the favourite of the whole family, he united us and supported us,” said Vinogradova, who said her cousin’s body had been on the first Emergency Situations Ministry plane that brought back the dead from Egypt on Monday morning.

His body was in one piece and had been identified by her mother, she said.

As his coffin was carried from the hearse, Alexeyev's mother wept and clung to a photograph of him, while his young son was pushed around in a pram by a family friend, away from a small cluster of people huddled around the grave.

Alexeyev was laid to rest metres from the grave of Soviet gothic rock singer and songwriter Viktor Tsoi, an underground hero in his native St Petersburg.

In the ancient city of Veliky Novgorod, 100 miles south of St Petersburg, another victim, Nina Lushchenko, 60, a worker in a school canteen, was also buried, after a service in a whitewashed church.

Back in St Petersburg, work colleagues of Alexeyev said they were sceptical the official investigation would come up with any firm answers.

“We just came to say goodbye to our friend,” said one colleague, who gave his name only as Sergei.

(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff)