STOCKHOLM Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled its flight on Saturday to Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt after a Russian airliner crashed last week.

Britain, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands have suspended flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh, leaving thousands of European tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort where the doomed airliner originated.

"Against the backdrop of the developments of recent days and analysis of the available information about the level of security at the Sharm al-Sheikh airport, SAS has decided to not fly to Sharm al-Sheikh on Saturday, November 7," the airline said in a statement on its website.

The airline said its next flight to the Sinai peninsula was scheduled for Nov. 14 and that it would monitor developments before deciding whether to cancel it.

