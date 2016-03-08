A military investigator from Russia stands near the debris of a Russian airliner at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

LONDON Holiday company Thomas Cook (TCG.L) extended its cancellation of holidays to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh until Oct. 31, meaning the destination will have been closed to British arrivals for almost a year.

Britain advised against flying to the airport last November after the suspected bombing of a Russian passenger jet in October 2015 killed 224 people shortly after it had taken off from Sharm el Sheikh airport.

British tourists at the resort were evacuated after the crash. No regular flights have operated there from Britain since Nov. 4 due to concerns about security at the airport.

Thomas Cook said it would extend its cancellation from May 25 because it had no clear indication when Britain might change its travel advice.

Rival tour operator TUI Group (TUIT.L) has a cancellation in place on its flights between Britain and Sharm el Sheikh up until May 25.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Boyle)