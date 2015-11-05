WASHINGTON The United States has no plans to update its flight advisory on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the White House said on Wednesday, after a Russian plane crash raised questions about possible extremist involvement.

No U.S. airlines regularly operate out of Sinai and the Federal Aviation Administration has had a flight advisory for the area since March, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

The FAA has advised civil aviation to avoid flying at lower altitudes - under 26,000 feet (7,900 meters) - over the Sinai, citing a potential risk associated with extremist activity, he said.

"I'm not aware of any plans to update that specific advisory," Earnest said at a news briefing.

Britain said on Wednesday it was delaying flights from the Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to Britain until it could assess security. Britain said the Russian plane that crashed on Saturday after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh might have been brought down by an explosive device.

All 224 people on board the Airbus A321 were killed.

