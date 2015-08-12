Croatia's Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic arrives at the EU Council headquarters at the start of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ZAGREB Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday the government could not confirm "with 100 percent certainty" the death of a Croatian hostage purportedly beheaded by Sinai Province, the Egyptian offshoot of Islamic State.

He told reporters at a news conference that authorities have been trying to confirm the authenticity of a still photo being circulated on Twitter by social media accounts supportive of Sinai Province that showed a headless body.

