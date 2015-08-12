Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
ZAGREB Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday the government could not confirm "with 100 percent certainty" the death of a Croatian hostage purportedly beheaded by Sinai Province, the Egyptian offshoot of Islamic State.
He told reporters at a news conference that authorities have been trying to confirm the authenticity of a still photo being circulated on Twitter by social media accounts supportive of Sinai Province that showed a headless body.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.