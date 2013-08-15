CAIRO Egypt said on Thursday it would shorten the hours of a curfew imposed on Cairo and 13 other cities following political violence in which more than 500 people were killed.

The curfew will start at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. British time), instead of 7 p.m., lasting until 6 a.m., a cabinet statement said.

