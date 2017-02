CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi issued a decree on Thursday ordering retrials of Hosni Mubarak-era officials involved in perpetrating violence against activists during the uprising against his rule.

The decree implies that Mubarak himself will face a retrial. He was sentenced to life in prison in June for failing to prevent the killing during the uprising that led to his February 11, 2011 downfall.

