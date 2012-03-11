CAIRO A military court acquitted on Sunday an army doctor who was charged with carrying out a forced virginity test on a female detainee during protests last year, a court source said.

Samira Ibrahim, an activist, had said she was forced to undergo a test in March. Her case and other similar ones stoked anger against the generals who took control of Egypt after Hosni Mubarak was driven from office on February 11 by a popular uprising.

The source said Ahmed Adel, a doctor conscripted to the army, was acquitted of testing Ibrahim. Egypt's state news agency also carried the report, adding that the court said it issued the ruling because of conflicting witness accounts.

