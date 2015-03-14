FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Oil company BP (BP.L) has signed an agreement to invest $12 billion (8.14 billion pounds) in Egypt that will produce 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, a joint statement from the company and the government said on Saturday.
The deal, finalised at an international investment conference in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, will help Egypt as it tackles its worst energy crisis in decades.
The agreement will include a West Nile Delta project, exploration and resource appraisal activities, East Nile Delta operations and operations in the Gulf of Suez.
Rising energy consumption and decreasing production have turned Egypt from a net energy exporter to a net importer in the last few years and caused persistent blackouts.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.