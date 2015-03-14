Egypt's Oil Minister Sherif Ismail attends the Egypt Economic Development Conference (EEDC) in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 14, 2015. British oil company BP (BP.L) finalised on Saturday a $12 billion deal with Egypt to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55 million barrels of condensates in the West Nile Delta. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Oil company BP (BP.L) has signed an agreement to invest $12 billion (8.14 billion pounds) in Egypt that will produce 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, a joint statement from the company and the government said on Saturday.

The deal, finalised at an international investment conference in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, will help Egypt as it tackles its worst energy crisis in decades.

The agreement will include a West Nile Delta project, exploration and resource appraisal activities, East Nile Delta operations and operations in the Gulf of Suez.

Rising energy consumption and decreasing production have turned Egypt from a net energy exporter to a net importer in the last few years and caused persistent blackouts.

