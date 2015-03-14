FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) signed heads of agreement with the Egypt worth $5 billion (3.4 billion pounds) over 4-5 years, the oil minister and the company said on Saturday at a weekend investment summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
Oil Minister Sherif Ismail said he expected the investment in several discoveries would generate production of 900 million standard cubic feet of gas.
He said the investment was for concessions in the Mediterranean, the Western Desert, the Nile Delta and Sinai, and added the deal would be finalised within six weeks.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.