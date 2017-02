CAIRO Egypt's government approved on Thursday a $2.5 billion grant from Saudi Arabia that was agreed upon in April, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The cabinet approved a grant agreement between the governments of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in which Saudi Arabia will provide Egypt a sum of $2.5 billion (1.7 billion pounds) to support the Egyptian economic programme," the statement said.

The grant was first agreed in April.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)