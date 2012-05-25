CAIRO Egyptian Islamist candidate Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, who failed to get enough votes in Egypt's presidential race to make the run-off, said on Friday he would now back the Muslim Brotherhood in its bid to defeat Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister.

His statement did not mention by name the Brotherhood, which expelled him for choosing to run, but Abol Fotouh said he and his supporters would "rise above our political and party differences" and would "stand in a united front against the symbols of corruption and oppression."

The Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi made it through to the run-off against Ahmed Shafiq, who was Mubarak's last prime minister and a former air force commander.

