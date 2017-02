CAIRO Egypt's Islamist president-elect Mohamed Morsy will address the nation at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday on state television, a senior Muslim Brotherhood official said.

Essam el-Erian, the deputy leader of the deputy leader of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party, also said Morsy had watched the election result where he was declared victor with his family. "He will not see them very often from now on," Erian added.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair)