CAIRO Britain's ambassador to Cairo said on Monday that Egypt's parliamentary election was a political milestone and noted its orderly and peaceful conduct, one of the first reactions from a major Western power to a closely watched vote.

Last week's clashes between police and protesters demanding an immediate end to military rule which convulsed Cairo and other cities had raised fears of violence during the vote.

"These elections are an important milestone in Egypt's democratic transition. My staff have been to a number of polling stations today and witnessed votes being cast in a peaceful, orderly and good-natured manner," Ambassador James Watt said.

"These elections are only at their start, but so far, they seem to have run smoothly," he said in a statement to Reuters.

In a statement on Sunday before voting, British Foreign Secretary William Hague urged Egyptian authorities to ensure a vote that was free from violence and fair and credible, adding that Egypt's election would reverberate across the region.

