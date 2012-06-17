CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy was running almost neck-and-neck with his rival Ahmed Shafik, an ex-military man who was Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister.

A Brotherhood official said Morsy had 51 percent of the votes from a quarter of polling stations counted so far, compared to 49 percent for Shafik. The group had earlier said Morsy had a commanding lead after Sunday's vote but that was based on just 10 percent of polling stations counted.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair)