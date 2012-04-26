Presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq (facing camera, L) attends the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's election committee confirmed on Thursday that Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister would run in a presidential election, reversing its decision to eject him over a law drawn up by Islamists.

"After listening to Shafiq's appeal, the committee decided to halt the decision to exclude him from the presidential race," Farouk Soltan, the head of the election committee, told a news conference to announce the final list of candidates, listing Ahmed Shafiq among the 13 contenders.

Shafiq is seen as a strong contender to win Egypt's presidential elections set for May 23-24, with a run-off scheduled in June. His main rivals include two Islamists, Mohamed Mursi and Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, and the former head of the Arab League, Amr Moussa.

