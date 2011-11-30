CAIRO The result of a first-round vote in Egypt's first parliamentary election since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak will be announced on Thursday, state television said, a day later than planned.

The High Elections Commission is still unable to draw up a final tally because votes were still being counted in some areas, an official at the commission told Reuters.

"There is some delay as we have not been able to finish counting in some areas, including Cairo," said the official, who asked not to be named. "We also still lack the results from Egyptians living in Kuwait."

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Dina Zayed and Tom Pfeiffer)