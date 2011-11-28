CAIRO Voting in Egypt will be extended on Monday until 9 p.m. (8 p.m. British time), two hours later than scheduled, as polling stations in the parliamentary election were still busy late into the day, the ruling military said.

"Voting will go on until 9 p.m. to accommodate the high voter turnout," the armed forces said in a statement.

It did not give expected turnout, but judges overseeing the vote said there had been a steady stream of voters through the day. The day began with queues of voters forming.

Voting for this round of the three-phase lower house election will also take place on Tuesday.

