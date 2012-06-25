JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel sees future cooperation with the new administration of Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi.

"We expect to work together with the new administration on the basis of our peace treaty," Netanyahu told reporters after a meeting with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that peace is important to Israel. I believe that peace is important to Egypt. I believe that peace is a vital interest for both countries and I believe that peace is the foundation of stability in our region," Netanyahu said, echoing a written statement issued by his office a day earlier.

