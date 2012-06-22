CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood candidate for Egypt's presidency, Mohamed Morsy, said on Friday his movement would go on protesting at moves by the ruling military to curb the powers of the president and urged that the election results be announced without delay.

At a news conference three hours after the generals responded to Islamist street protests by rejecting calls to cancel various recent decisions, Morsy also took pains to ease tension. He said he had no problem with the military council, calling it "patriotic", and only disagreed with its latest measures.

He also did not repeat a claim he has made since last weekend's election that he is the winner - a premature declaration that the army said had caused division. Morsy said on Friday he was waiting for the official result. Officials say that should come in the next day or two.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)