Top candidates for Egypt's presidential election that starts on Wednesday promise more equal wealth distribution, less graft, fewer monopolies, better education and trade and industrial projects along the Suez Canal to boost growth and jobs.

Here are further details of their programmes.

AMR MOUSSA

The self-styled liberal nationalist pledges better-regulated free enterprise and protection of private ownership, and:

* Cuts in the budget deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the 2016/17 fiscal year from 10 percent now and cuts in public debt to 60 percent of GDP from 80 percent now.

* Use of his good relations with other Arab states to help plug a state financing gap estimated at $9-12 billion.

* Medium- to long-term GDP growth of 6-8 percent and 875,000 to 1 million new jobs per year, helping to halve unemployment - especially among the young - within 10 years.

* Greater central bank independence including supervision of banks and a mandate for a flexible currency exchange policy.

* Progressive income tax, an amended new real estate tax and a capital gains tax.

* An end to energy subsidies for heavy industry and subsidies for 92 and 95 octane motor fuel. Continued fuel subsidies for the poor. Greater use of cheaper natural gas, with savings used for education, health and infrastructure.

* A review of all oil and natural gas export prices and contracts, including those with Israel.

* Using European Union membership criteria as a basis for business climate reform to improve competitiveness; respect for previously signed international agreements.

* A specialised national bank to provide smaller enterprises with low-interest finance.

* Turning some 1 million acres into farmland in four years, starting with Sinai. Create a 3rd Nile branch west of the Delta.

MOHAMED MURSI

The Muslim Brotherhood candidate says he would dynamise the private sector to generate growth and jobs, and limit the state's role to basic services, especially education, security, housing, economic infrastructure and health. He would also:

* Boost GDP growth to an annual 7 percent over the four-year presidency, cut inflation from 8.8 percent now to less than 3.5 percent, lower unemployment from nearly 13 percent to under 7.

* Lower domestic and foreign debt by 15 percent a year, plug the gap in the balance of payments by 2016/17, cut the budget deficit to less than 6 percent of GDP.

* Have a more independent central bank focusing on price stability and a pound valued on a trade-weighted basis.

* Promote private infrastructure projects - highways, bridges, railways and energy - costing up to $5 billion each and a 45 billion pound expansion of agriculture.

* Cancel small farmer debts and double the number of Egyptians eligible for social security to 3 million.

* Promote Islamic finance and add Islamic sukuk alongside government bonds. Set up a civil organization for zika, Islamic tax, to protect the poor, not clear if it would be voluntary.

ABDEL MONEIM ABOL FOTOUH

The Islamist candidate says he would activate alternative models of ownership and production like cooperatives and state-owned projects managed by the private sector. He would also:

* Cut dependence on expatriate remittances and Suez Canal revenue for a more productive, industry-led economy.

* Halve public debt through financial reforms including progressive taxation on individual and corporate incomes and property, levy capital gains tax on real estate and stock trades

* Cut government spending, reduce subsidies on petroleum products consumed by energy-intensive industries, and direct such subsidies towards the poor, not big investors.

* Increase organic farming and end bottlenecks in wholesale and retail agricultural trade.

* Attract tourists from new countries, interest groups.

AHMED SHAFIQ

Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister wants a state/private sector partnership, higher foreign investment and a budget deficit of less than 6 percent of GDP by the end of his term.

He would keep the Egyptian pound's exchange rate stable and:

* End energy subsidies to industry, continue to subsidise bread, cooking gas and gasoline for "deserving people", review gas export prices.

* Boost investment in labour-intensive industries, give Arab investors special incentives and provide financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

* Develop renewable and nuclear energy, create new residential and industrial cities and water desalination plants.

* Set a minimum wage, help the unemployed and give a pension to every citizen who needs one, double the health budget, extend health insurance to all parts of society, regardless of cost.

* Assure a "fair price" for farm products bought by the state and cancel debts of small farmers.

HAMDEEN SABAHY

The leftist pledges to make Egypt an industrial and technological power by restoring state direction of the economy, working with the private sector and cooperatives. He offers to:

* Restore the state's share of investment in mega-projects and the industrial sector to 35 percent. Make "national capitalists" lead the private sector.

* Attract foreign investment, reverse capital flight.

* Set minimum and maximum wages and establish mechanisms to monitor prices, help the jobless, make taxation progressive.

* End extreme poverty and house all citizens within eight years, cancel farmers' debts, aim for self-sufficiency in "strategic" agricultural products.

* Ensure universal health care subsidised by the government.

* Lead an industrialization plan focused on "strategic" industries such as steel, cement, fertilizers, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics and technology.

* Create a "Silicon Wadi" (Valley) for technology. Solar energy to account for 20 percent of energy consumed in 8 years.

* Expand Egypt's inhabited area by 50 percent within eight years by building new urban communities and infrastructure.

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Tim Pearce)