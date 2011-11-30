CAIRO Hardy Egyptian demonstrators who helped topple Hosni Mubarak vowed on Wednesday to stay in Cairo's Tahrir Square until the army gives up power, even though Egypt's first free election in decades has for now overshadowed their protests.

Clashes between protesters and police killed 42 people last week, mostly in the streets around Tahrir, and more than 100 people were hurt by petrol bombs, clubs, stones and buckshot on Tuesday night when unidentified men went on a rampage.

"We want the military council to leave," said Heidi Essam, a 21-year-old law student from the Nile Delta town of Mansoura.

"We're not leaving Tahrir even if we have to stay for months until we get a transitional government."

Egyptians took huge pride in the popular uprising in which millions took to the streets to end Mubarak's 30-year rule, and many credit youthful activists for opening a route to democracy.

But some now take a more jaundiced view of the protesters who have returned to Tahrir in frustration at the slow pace of change, saying they are prolonging political turmoil and hurting the livelihoods of impoverished Egyptians.

Hundreds of thousands thronged the square, one of the Middle East's biggest open urban spaces, at points during the uprising, but on Wednesday the crowd numbered no more than 2,000.

A parliamentary poll, which drew a big turnout in its first round on Monday and Tuesday, offers a new avenue for political expression, in which elected parties may take up the struggle to push the generals who replaced Mubarak back to barracks.

Many camped out in Tahrir boycotted the election, saying it was illegitimate and badly-timed after this month's bloodshed. Others planned to vote, but wondered whether it was worthwhile.

"I will vote, but I'm not convinced of these elections," said Hany Mamdouh, a 20-year-old engineering student.

He said many Egyptians confused the protesters' opposition to the military council with opposition to the army itself.

"People don't understand that when we say we want the council to leave, we mean it should resume its role of protecting the country," he said in frustration.

Essam questioned whether the new parliament due to emerge after a six-week election process will have real authority to stand up to the generals who have promised a transfer to full civilian rule only in July, after a presidential election.

"The problem is that with the council around, there are no powers for these people (civilian politicians). It's all superficial, the council restricts them. It appoints national salvation governments with no powers," Essam said.

CALL FOR FRIDAY RALLY

The protesters in Tahrir have demanded the formation of a civilian national salvation government to replace army rule immediately.

The generals refused to step aside, but last week they asked Kamal al-Ganzouri, 78, who was a premier under Mubarak, to form a "national salvation government." One of them has said the new assembly will have no right to fire an army-appointed cabinet.

The protesters have called a mass rally in Tahrir for Friday to commemorate those killed last week, mostly in battles with riot police and military police guarding the Interior Ministry.

"We will not abandon the rights of the martyrs," read a banner in the square, among the tents of protesters that were drenched by heavy autumn rain earlier in the week.

Apart from the 42 dead, 2,000 people were wounded in the violence in Cairo and elsewhere. Many protesters suffered from the tear gas that filled the streets. Others were hit by rubber bullets and pellets, many in the eyes, human rights groups say.

The Interior Ministry received a seven-tonne shipment of tear gas from a U.S. supplier on Monday and will get another 14 tonnes within a week, a customs source said.

Police did not appear to be involved in Tuesday night's confused clashes, which Essam said had begun after men wearing orange security uniforms had erected a tent in Tahrir and tried to eject street vendors who have set up shop in the area.

"Until now we have no idea if they were real security people or not," Essam said.

BRAWL OVER VENDOR

Another brawl broke out on Wednesday when some protesters tried to remove a clothing salesman from the square.

"How else am I going to feed my children?" screamed the vendor at protesters crowding him. "I live on three pennies a day. If I leave here, I won't find food for them."

Widespread poverty and unemployment in Egypt, a fifth of whose 80 million people survive on less than $1 a day, was one of the triggers of the uprising against Mubarak.

Ahmed Afifi, 31, a caricature artist, said he had returned to Tahrir 12 days ago because the government had failed to pay promised compensation for injuries he received in the revolt.

Some Tahrir protesters believe street power is the only way to counter the Mubarak-era generals still in power.

Many youth activists have also struggled to build fledgling political parties. Some suspended campaigning this month to return to Tahrir when protests against army rule flared again.

For voters tired of disorder, that has left a gap.

"I wanted to vote for the youth, but no one is organised enough. That's why I voted for the Muslim Brotherhood," said Sayed Ismail, 38, who works in a Cairo garage.

"I just want some organisation. Enough chaos."

(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Peter Millership)