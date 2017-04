CAIRO Egypt's Supreme Election Committee said on Sunday it was working on a "new timetable" for holding a parliamentary election.

Earlier the Supreme Constitutional Court had ruled that an article related to a law defining electoral districts was unconstitutional, opening the way for a delay to the March-April parliamentary poll.

"The committee is working on a defining a new timetable for the electoral measures," the committee's spokesman, Judge Omar Marwan, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)