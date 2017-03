CAIRO Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday that turnout on the first day of voting in a long-awaited parliamentary election was 15 to 16 percent.

State news agency MENA quoted Ismail as saying turnout was expected to be higher on Monday after the government gave public sector workers half a day off to encourage them to cast their ballots.

