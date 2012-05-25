Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
WASHINGTON The United States pledged on Thursday to "stand with the Egyptian people" and said it looked forward to working with their democratically elected government.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Egypt marked "another important milestone in their transition to democracy" by holding its first free election for president in two days of balloting.
"We look forward to working with Egypt's democratically elected government," she said in a statement.
"We will continue to stand with the Egyptian people as they work to seize the promise of last year's uprising and build a democracy that reflects their values and traditions, respects universal human rights, and meets their aspirations for dignity and a better life," Clinton said.
Egyptians voted on Wednesday and Thursday with 12 candidates vying for the presidency. The race was a contest between Islamists and former officials of ousted President Hosni Mubarak, who for decades was one of the closest U.S. allies in the Middle East.
Results would not be clear immediately but it was expected a runoff would be necessary next month among the top two finishers.
The Muslim Brotherhood said its candidate, Mohamed Mursi, was leading the early count.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.