CAIRO Polling stations opened in the third round of Egypt's parliamentary election on Tuesday, state television reported.

The election is the first since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.

The concluding round of voting to the lower house of parliament takes in parts of the rural south, which has the largest proportions of Christian voters, populous industrial Nile Delta areas north of Cairo and the restive Sinai desert region to the east.

The Islamist Muslim Brotherhood's party list won the biggest share of seats in the first two rounds, its message of stability apparently finding resonance among ordinary Egyptians tired of almost a year of political turmoil.

(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Ralph Gowling)