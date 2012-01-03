One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
CAIRO Polling stations opened in the third round of Egypt's parliamentary election on Tuesday, state television reported.
The election is the first since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.
The concluding round of voting to the lower house of parliament takes in parts of the rural south, which has the largest proportions of Christian voters, populous industrial Nile Delta areas north of Cairo and the restive Sinai desert region to the east.
The Islamist Muslim Brotherhood's party list won the biggest share of seats in the first two rounds, its message of stability apparently finding resonance among ordinary Egyptians tired of almost a year of political turmoil.
(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Ralph Gowling)
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.