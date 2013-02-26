Former presidential candidate and founder of the Egyptian Popular Current movement Hamdeen Sabahy and member of Egypt's opposition coalition attends a news conference in Cairo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egyptian leftist opposition party, the Popular Current, led by former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy, said on Tuesday it will boycott parliamentary elections due to start in April as well as national dialogue talks proposed by President Mohamed Mursi.

"We will neither participate in the national dialogue nor in the elections," Heba Yassin, a spokesman for the party told Reuters.

"This is to protest against the elections law that we did not participate in drafting, and about which our opinion was not taken. Also we reject the continuation of Mursi's oppressive policies that have led to nothing but more bloodshed and political problems."

Sabahy came in a close third in the country's first free presidential elections, which took place in 2012.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; writing by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by David Stamp)