Egypt's Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy speaks during a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo after their meeting in Madrid November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said on Friday that parliamentary elections would be held "between February and March", to be followed by a presidential vote in "early summer."

The elections will replace the leaders appointed after the army ousted elected president Mohamed Mursi in July. Fahmy's comments to Reuters in an interview were the most specific timeline announced to date for the end of the transitional government.

(Reporting by Catherine Macdonald and Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by Maggie Fick in Cairo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)