CAIRO Egyptians voted Wednesday in the second stage of a parliamentary election billed as a first step to democratic rule after decades of autocratic leaders.

After the election, presidential powers stay with the military council that has ruled the country since Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in February. The military has pledged to hand power to an elected president by mid-2012.

The parliamentary election is split into three stages according to region. Each stage consists of a two-day initial vote and a two-day run-off, so that the 50 million eligible voters have time to cast their ballots.

Following are key dates and details on polling for the staggered lower and upper house votes, as announced by the election committee:

LOWER HOUSE (PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* November 28-29 - The first stage of the parliamentary election was held in nine provinces including Cairo, Port Said, Alexandria, and Assiyut in the south. Run-off votes for the first stage, where no candidate won an absolute majority, followed on December 5-6.

* December 14-15 - The second round starts in nine other provinces, including Beni Suef, Ismailia, Suez and Sohag. It also includes Giza, a district that covers parts Cairo that did not vote before. The run-off vote will be held on December 21-22.

* January 3-4 - The third and final stage of the vote for the lower house takes place in the last nine governorates, including al-Gharbiya, the heart of Egypt's Nile Delta where elections have traditionally been heated, North and South Sinai, and other areas. The run-off vote will be held on January 10-11.

* The elections committee has pledged to hold fresh votes in some areas, such as one district in Cairo, where courts declared first-round results inadmissible.

* January 13 - Deadline the committee has set for announcing the final result of the vote.

UPPER HOUSE (SHURA ASSEMBLY) VOTE:

* January 29-30 - The first stage of the vote for the upper house kicks off in the same provinces as in the first round for the lower house. The run-off vote will be held on February 5-6.

* February 14-15 - Second-stage of the vote, with the run-off vote held on February 21-22.

* March 4-5 - Third and final stage of the vote, with the run-off vote held on March 11-12.

* March 14 - Deadline for announcing the final result.

