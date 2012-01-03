Egyptians voted in the third round of a parliamentary election on Tuesday, part of a planned transition from military to civilian rule in the Arab world's most populous country after last year's overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak.

The ruling Supreme Council of the Armed Forces will retain power even after a lower house run-off vote ends on January 11, but has promised to hand over to an elected president by July.

The lower house election is split into three stages according to region. Two-thirds of the 498 elected seats go to party lists and the rest to individuals. Each stage consists of a two-day poll and a two-day run-off, so that the 50 million eligible voters have time to cast their ballots.

Following are voting dates and other details:

LOWER HOUSE (PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY) VOTE

* November 28-29 - The first stage of the parliamentary election was held in nine provinces including Cairo, Alexandria, Port Said and Assiyut. Run-off votes for individual seats where no candidate won an absolute majority followed on December 5-6.

* December 14-15 - Second-round voting took place in nine other provinces, including Beni Suef, Ismailia, Suez, Sohag and Giza, part of greater Cairo. Run-off votes were held on December 21-22.

The Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist parties repressed during Mubarak's 30-year rule are strong front-runners.

The Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) said it won about 40 percent of votes cast for party lists in the second round, slightly more than in the first round. The strict Salafi al-Nour Party said its list received about 35 percent.

The FJP also secured most of the individual seats up for grabs in the first round.

* January 3-4, 2012 - The third and final stage of the vote for the lower house takes place in the last nine provinces, including al-Gharbiya in the Nile Delta and North and South Sinai. The run-off vote will be held on January 10-11.

* The election committee has said the polls will be re-run in some areas, such as one Cairo district, where courts declared first-round results inadmissible because of irregularities.

* January 13 - Deadline set by the committee for announcing final election results.

UPPER HOUSE (SHURA ASSEMBLY) VOTE

* January 29-30 - The first stage of the vote begins. The run-off vote will be held on February 7.

* February 14-15 - Second stage of the vote, with run-offs on February 22.

The first two stages of the vote will cover the whole country because the third stage was cancelled by military decree to shorten the election process. The upper house is now due to hold its first sitting on February 28. (Reporting by Dina Zayed; Additional writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; editing by Alistair Lyon)