CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood condemned a bomb attack on a security compound in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province which killed 12 people and wounded more than 100 early on Tuesday.

"The Muslim Brotherhood condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the police headquarters in Mansoura," an emailed statement from the group's London press office said.

"The Muslim Brotherhood considers this act as a direct attack on the unity of the Egyptian people and demands an enquiry forthwith so that the perpetrators of this crime may be brought to justice."

