CAIRO Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi, appointed by the ruling military council after popular protests in July, has quit the post, Al Jazeera television reported on Tuesday.

Beblawi has been negotiating with Gulf Arab states for financial assistance to support a state budget that has ballooned as a result of Egypt's political turmoil.

Beblawi could not immediately be reached for comment. The Jazeera report did not cite sources for its information.

(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)