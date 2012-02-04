CAIRO Egypt's tax authority building in Cairo was set on fire as street protests against army rule raged into the early hours of Sunday, state TV footage showed.

Parts of the building, close to the interior ministry, were set ablaze, state TV said.

Anti-government protests, triggered by violence at a Port Said soccer match which killed 74 people, have killed a further 12 people in the last four days. This last week was one of Egypt's bloodiest since an uprising swept Hosni Mubarak from power a year ago and left the military in charge.

The death toll from unrest in Cairo climbed to seven, the state news agency reported.

