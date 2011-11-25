CAIRO Saboteurs blew up a gas pipeline 60 km (37 miles) west of the Egyptian town of al-Arish in northern Sinai on Friday, the latest in series of attacks, state news agency MENA reported.

The blast caused little damage and did not start a fire because little gas was flowing through the pipeline at the time due to repair work from a previous attack, MENA said.

The pipeline, which supplies gas to Egypt and Jordan, was last attacked on November 10. The latest was the seventh since the revolt that ousted President Hosni Mubarak on February 11, although the pipeline was first attacked a few days earlier.

No group has claimed responsibility for the sabotage.

Egypt has a 20-year deal to export natural gas deal to Israel. It is unpopular with the Egyptian public and critics say

Jewish state was not paying enough for the gas.

